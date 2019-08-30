|
James P. Bernardasci
Kingsburg - James P. Bernardasci passed away on August 24, 2019 after a period of failing health. He was 81 years old. He was born in Salinas and lived there until 2001 when he relocated to Kingsburg, CA. He spent three years in the Marines after high school then attended Hartnell College where he played football.
For years he coached Little League Baseball, Babe Ruth Baseball and Pop Warner Football. He also coached at Salinas, Palma and Alisal High Schools. He worked for McCormick Schilling Spice Company for many years until his retirement in 2001. He was a member of the First Southern Baptist Church of Sanger.
He is survived by Joann, his wife of 56 years, two daughters, Elizabeth (Rich) Peterson of Kingsburg and Rebecca (Jim) Allen of Fresno, 5 grandchildren (Thomas, Kyle, Sydney, Luke and Warren) and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ben and Mary Bernardasci, one sister and four brothers.
Graveside services will be held at the Kingsburg Cemetery.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019