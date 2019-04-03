|
James Pryor (JP) Nunn
August 20, 1935- March 31, 2019
Marine, Soldier, Sailor, bull rider, devoted husband & father, beloved member of this community, and the life of any party. JP Nunn was multifaceted. It was not what he did, but how he did it that distinguished his rich and varied life. JP approached every endeavor with purpose and conviction.
Highly principled, outspoken and opinionated, an ardent advocate for what he believed was right, if JP was in your camp, he would stand behind you to the end.
James Pryor Nunn was born to Addilee William Nunn and Barbara Livingston Nunn on August 20, 1935 (or 1936) in Las Cruces, NM.
A natural-born cowboy, JP took his first paid job as a cattle ranch hand at the tender age of eight years old in Carrizozo, NM. Cowboying was his way of life and soon he was competing throughout the region in bull riding, bare back and saddle bronc events.
JP was a fighter, and with the Korean War raging, he enlisted in the Marines as soon as he was old enough. The Marines were JP's first true home and he was assigned to the famed First Marine Division and deployed to Korea as soon as he completed boot camp. The Division was assigned to defend a 35 mile line between Pyongyang and Seoul, and they withstood a massive Chinese offensive in the months prior to the Armistice. In 1956, the Marines down-sized and JP transferred to the Marine Reserves. In 1955, JP had the Fortuitous Honor of Competing in The California Rodeo Salinas.
In 1957, fresh out of the Marines and driving a brand new '56 Chevy, JP found his second true home in the generous heart and beautiful spirit of Bobbie Laney of Stephenville, TX. After a whirlwind three-day courtship, newly married JP & Bobbie began their life adventure driving back to New Mexico in that shiny red and white two-door.
In 1967 the winds of war again called to JP and he enlisted in the Navy. As a Steelworker First Class he deployed to Vietnam for two deployments with NAVAL MOBILE CONSTRUCTION BATTALIONS THREE and TEN. The SEABEES served alongside the Fleet Marine Force during the toughest combat of the war - the TET Offensive of 1968.
In 1969, JP took advantage of the 'Blue to Green' program transitioning to the Army Corps of Engineers. And served a Third Tour of Duty in Vietnam. The ensuing 18 years were good for JP and his family, as he and Bobbie raised two children while moving across country multiple times. In 1982, JP and Bobbie returned to Salinas when he was assigned to Fort Ord. He retired out of Fort Ord as a Chief Warrant Officer Three in 1985.
In Salinas, JP found his third true home, quickly making lifelong friends and becoming active in numerous organizations including the Masonic Order, Shriners, Scottish Rite Bodies, Order of the Eastern Star, DAV, VFW, American Legion Post 31, Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, and Northminster Presbyterian.
JP is predeceased by his son Bill Ed Nunn (1994.)
He is survived by Bobbie Nunn, his wife of 62 years; his daughter Jann Nunn & daughter-in-law Marjorie Heinrich.
From his rough and tumble beginning to his gentle and humble ending, JP Nunn, like the month of March, came in like a lion and left like a lamb.
Visitation will be held 3:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019 at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, CA. 93901.
Officers of Masons will be conducting their ritual service Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd pryor to the the Funeral Service.
Funeral Service will be 10:00a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 580 Larkin Street, Salinas, CA. 93906.
Burial to follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery, 850 Abbott Street, Salinas, CA. 93901. With Full Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, Northminster Presbyterian, or the .
Published in The Salinas Californian on Apr. 3, 2019