Janae Alice McWilliams
- - Janae Alice McWilliams was born June 13, 1976 in Salinas, California. She went to her heavenly home April 7, 2019 in Junction City, Oregon. Janae graduated from Salinas High School in 1995. She was active in Student Body offices and the Drama Department. She was chosen Thespian of the year and Prom Queen her Senior Year. She was an active part of First Baptist Church and always in the Youth Ministry as a student and youth leader.
Janae's love of ministry was a big part of her life. In 2001 she left California to join Youth with A Mission in Tyler, Texas. She ministered in many parts of the world including Romania, South Africa, India, China, South Korea, Hungary and the United States. She worked on the staff with YWAM School of the Bible in Tyler, Texas until 2007. She then continued with YWAM in Mendocino, California.
In 2009 Janae moved with her ministry team to Junction City, Oregon, where she joined the Christ's Center Church family. She worked with CEO Global, a ministry to university students in China.
In 2015 Janae joined the staff at Pillar to Post where she coordinated a team of home inspectors all around the Willamette Valley.
In recent years Janae rediscovered her love of drama. She participated in Christ's Center Church's Production of Clark the Herald Angel Sings, and Generations Theatre Company's productions of Bye Bye Birdie and Oklahoma.
Janae leaves her family; Mom, Jannita McCarty, brother, Kevin McWilliams; nephews, Connor and Rourke; sister, Jill Meeks and brother-in-law, Jon; nieces, Chelsea Meeks, Alissa Campbell and husband, Kyle and her Great Niece, Kennedy Janae Campbell born on May 4. She leaves also her adopted families Ashonalee and Tyler Seaborn and Jason and Sara Hague, their children Emily, Jenna, Jack, Sam and Nathan.
She was preceded in death by her father, Wes McWilliams in March 2014.
Janae was universally loved and will be missed by many all over the world.
Celebration of Life will be Saturday, May 25, 10:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 1130 San Vincente Avenue, Salinas, California. A reception will follow.
Published in The Salinas Californian on May 18, 2019