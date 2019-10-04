|
|
Janet Gail Bowen
Salinas - Janet Gail Bowen, 69, passed away, Monday, September 23rd, 2019. Janet was born April 27, 1950 in Silver City, New Mexico and graduated North Salinas High School in 1968. She lived in Salinas, Calif. for 57 years.
Janet had a successful career as a Business Planner for Moss Landing Power Plant for 35 years, where she most recently and proudly retired in April 2019.
Janet enjoyed every moment she could spend with her grandchildren and daughters. She enjoyed reading books, singing Motown with her kids, doing arts and crafts with her grandchildren and visiting Cal Poly to spend time with her oldest granddaughter. Janet was selfless, wise, kind and thoughtful. Family was her number one priority and joy in life.
Janet is survived by her older brother, Ronald Bowen, three daughters, Jodi Gieg, Jennifer Gieg Holden and Jackie Gieg Long and her four grandchildren, Caitlin Rose White-Gieg, Lucy Rose Holden, Cooper James Holden and Paityn Marie Long.
The family will be hosting a Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. Wed., October 9, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, 830 Padre Dr. Salinas, CA. 93908
A Celebration of Life will follow at 12:30 p.m. Wed., Oct. 9, 2019 at The Mission Ranch in Carmel-by-the-Sea in the Patio Barn Room.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on Oct. 4, 2019