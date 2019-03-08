|
Janice H. Avila
Salinas - Janice H. Avila
Born Janice Lee Huntting, September 9, 1942, San Luis Obispo, CA.; died February 6, 2019, Salinas, CA, from pancreatic cancer.
Raised in Cottonwood, CA, Janice loved the outdoors, especially horseback riding. She rode with the Cottonwood Star Riders and competed in events, including barrel racing. At age 16, she graduated from Anderson High School and was designated a National Merit Scholar. She married Edwin Carl Avila in 1960 and resided in Salinas for the remainder of her life and 58-year marriage.
Janice enriched the lives of those she knew and loved with her many talents and gifts. Her skills as an artist were remarkable, whether painting, quilting, making ceramics, or crocheting, and the results of her prodigious creative life still fill the homes of her loved ones with decorative and useful artwork. Janice shared her creative talents and built life-long friendships through the artist groups that she formed and nurtured. She often organized service activities for these groups, such as knitting blankets and caps for infants in the ICU and holiday gifts for residents of convalescent homes. A person of deep Christian faith, Janice was also active in churches throughout most of her adult life, often organizing mission banquets, prayer chains, and vacation bible schools. In these settings and in her domestic life, Janice earned the reputation as an exceptional cook, notably as an accomplished baker. Her love of the outdoors and animals (especially cats) continued throughout her life, and she enjoyed many memorable vacations filled with fishing and camping in the California wilderness. Janice was also a voracious reader with a keen mind and an infallible memory and she worked intermittently as a proofreader and copy editor, including creating open access digital editions of works in the public domain so that others could share in her love of literature. Her family and friends are truly thankful for her care, creative gifts, gracious spirit, and companionship.
Janice is survived by her husband of 58 years, Edwin Avila, and her two children, Mitchell Avila and his wife Lisa of Claremont, CA, Susan Staicer and her husband Jeff of Fresno, CA, along with two grandchildren, Grace Avila and Elliot Avila. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Huntting and Barbara Powell, and her sister, Barbara "Joanne" Shaw.
A private ceremony for the family was held on February 7, 2019 at Struve and LaPorte. For those wishing to do so, donations in Janice's name can be made to the Valley Animal Center, Fresno, CA (valleyanimal.org)
