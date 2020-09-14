Jason Giovanni Limon Jr.



Jason Giovanni Limon Jr, 21, of Temecula, passed away on Sept. 8, 2020, at Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar from injuries sustained from a car accident.



Jason AKA Junebug was born in El Centro, California on March 08, 1999. Jason was a junior but the family grew fond of calling him Junebug, a nickname that would follow him as he grew up. Growing up, Junebug had a passion for food, always looking to make new meals for his family to try out. There was no kitchen appliance left unused whenever he was in the kitchen. He attended high school at Great Oak High School, where he joined the football team and was a key player within the Wolfpack. He also pursued other sports to include rugby and track. Following his graduation from high school in 2017, Junebug applied the same work ethic as his father.



If you were to ask anyone about Junebug, you would only be met with positive words. He was a good friend, nephew, cousin, brother, and son. Nothing was more important to him than his family. Even at an early age, Junebug displayed genuine care for his younger brother and cousins. He always made the effort to spend quality time with his brother, whether it was traveling to Oceanside or just going for a drive. Nothing took priority over Junebug's mother, a true bond between mother and son. He had a radiant smile, a contagious laughter, and the best sense of humor. His positive outlook on life always helped people see the brighter side of any negative situation. He will be missed by all, but the many wonderful memories will allow him to live forever in our hearts.



Junebug leaves behind his mother and father Michelle and Jason Limon Sr, his brother Jae, and his Grandmothers Maribel Limon and Maria Huish. A private celebration of life service for Junebug will be held on Saturday Sept 19th 2020.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store