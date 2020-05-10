|
Jeanne Kay Adams
Monterey - Jeanne Kay Adams, 59, died peacefully April 27, 2020 in Monterey CA. Jeanne was born March 3, 1961 in Salinas, CA to Robert and Elizabeth Adams. She was an active member of the Alvin Drive Church of Christ where she often served as a Sunday school teacher for 5-6 year olds.
Jeanne, affectionately referred to as "Jean" from her close friends and "Beans" from her younger brother, was a lifelong San Francisco Giants fan and 1st baseman Will Clark was always her favorite player.
A fun, caring person. Jeanne always had a pet dog or two by her side and regularly donated blood to the Red Cross. She followed in her father's footsteps as an employee for Pacific Bell for almost 15 years.
She was preceded in death by her father Robert Adams, mother Elizabeth Roy, brother Jeffrey Adams and sister-in-law Debbie King. Jeanne is survived by her brothers Gary (Kim) Adams, Rich (Jenny) King and Kelly King, sister-in-law Virginia Adams, nieces Katherine and Sara Adams and Lauren and Audrey King and nephews Eric and Jacob Adams.
The family would also like to thank Ann Folsom, Rhonda Ansok and Virginia Garza and family for all the love and support they have given Jeanne. Jeanne will be cremated and her family will have a private memorial at a later date.
Published in The Salinas Californian from May 10 to May 13, 2020