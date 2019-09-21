|
Jeanne Pryor, a seventy-five-year resident of the Salinas Valley, passed away at her home in Corral de Tierra on Thursday, September 12, 2019.
Jeanne was born in Exeter, California in 1917 to S. Hubert Neil and Hesse G. Neil. Following a brief move to Mexico when Jeanne was five, she spent most of her childhood in Sunset Beach, California. After high school, Jeanne studied costume design at the Chouinard Institute in Los Angeles. In 1937, she married John H. Pryor Jr. The couple lived on the east coast during John's naval reserve service, and settled in Salinas in 1944.
A lifelong creative, Jeanne was a prolific and passionate quiltmaker who shared her love of the craft with many people over the years. She and her friend Mae Martin began a quiltmaking group in the 1970s which has operated continuously to this day. Over the years Jeanne experimented with many other forms of art, from salvaged paper collages to playful, innovative works in fabric and paint.
Jeanne was active in various charities in the Salinas Valley and the Monterey Peninsula. A founding member of the Valley Guild, she helped establish The Steinbeck House restaurant in the birthplace and boyhood home of the author. Jeanne was also a member of the Entre Nous Society, a fundraising group that has raised more than $800,000 for local causes since its inception in 1934.
Above all, Jeanne will be remembered by her family for her kindness, her imagination, and her enthusiasm for life. She is survived by a daughter, Janet, also of Salinas; a son-in-law, Ron Casey of Eagle Point, Oregon; three grandchildren, Grace Golden of Eugene, Oregon, Janine Winters of Portland, Oregon, and Roger White of Middlebury, Vermont; and three great-grand-children: Finch and Ripley Winters, and Helena Clinton-White. She is preceded in death by her husband, John, her sister, Marian Byrnes, her daughter, Joan Casey, and grandchildren William Patrick Golden and Mary Jeanne Golden.
Jeanne's family would like to express their gratitude to Hospice of the Central Coast, and to Jeanne's compassionate and dedicated caregivers: Marisol Avalos, Crystal Randle, Sandy Shah, Cynthia Ramirez, and Jennifer Elias.
No formal gathering is scheduled at this time, as we all know none of us could host a party as well as Jeanne; and we were so fortunate to celebrate her life with her on her 100th birthday in late 2017. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to your favorite local charity in her honor, to the Boys and Girls Club of the Salinas Valley or the Valley Guild.
