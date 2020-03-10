|
Jeffrey Agamao
SALINAS - Jeffrey Julian Agamao, (Joker) 61, of Salinas passed away February 21st, 2020. He was born in Salinas, Ca. on September 20th, 1958.
He worked in construction and also drove a forklift.
He was preceded in death by his mother Isadora Gutierrez, his father Jacob Agamao, his brothers Sam Valdez and Danny Agamao.
He is survived by his wife Grace Supnet Agamao, his daughter Carolyn Agamao, two granddaughters Adria and Kelsey, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He had many relatives. God bless you all.
His service will be held at The Petra Bible church, 115 Iris dr. Salinas, Ca. 93906 on March 28th, 2020 at 11:00 am. A celebration of life will be held following the service in the adjoined hall.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Mar. 10 to Mar. 14, 2020