Jennie Peralta
Salinas - After a short illness, our beloved mother, Jennie Murillo Peralta, 92, has passed into her eternal rest on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at home with her family beside her. Jennie was born August 6, 1928 in Lompoc,CA to Roberto Murillo and Carmen Medina. Her family moved to Salinas when Jennie was a very young child. Jennie attended Roosevelt Elementary and Washington Middle school. She also attended Catholic school at Sacred Heart in Salinas. Jennie worked at most of the produce packing plants in the Salinas and Castroville areas during the mid 1940's and Into the 50's. After World War II, Jennie met and Married Joe Herrera Peralta in 1949.
Jennie was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Joe, in 2017.
Jennie is survived by her children, David (Mary) Peralta, Jeannette M Peralta, Joe M Peralta and Mitchell M Peralta. She is also survived by her Grandchildren, Robert Peralta, Carl Peralta, Lisa Peralta, Leticia Peralta and Lydia Peralta. Including numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
There will be a Mass at Modonna Del Sasso Church at 320 E.Laurel Dr in Salinas on Saturday, October 19th starting at 11:00AM. Immediately following there will be a Celebration of Life at The American Legion Post 31 Hall at 14 W. Laurel Dr Salinas.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019