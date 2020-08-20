Jerasol Villegas
Salinas - Jerasol Villegas was born in Palompon, Leyte, Philippines to Candido and Marcelina Paloma on December 15, 1919. One of nine children, she graduated from a teachers college and began teaching elementary school at age 19 in nearby Taberna.
During the closing months of WWII she met and married Antonio Villegas, a member of the First and Second Filipino Regiment. Like many war brides, she along with their daughter, followed her husband to the U.S. After a short stay in Ontario, Ca. she moved to Salinas where her husband was stationed at Ft. Ord. As Tony was assigned near Mannheim, Germany. Jerasol thought this would be a great experience for the family. Ft. Ord was the next duty station and Salinas was their home.
With her three children older she attended San Jose State College graduating in 1966 with a California Life Teaching Credential. Virginia Barton hired her and she began teaching at Bardin Elementary School where she remained until her retirement in 1987. While shopping in Salinas sometimes former students would introduce themselves saying, "I was in your class at Bardin School."
Jerasol traveled extensively in Europe especially in Germany where Richard was teaching, Hawaii, Japan, Philippines, the Holy Land and Mexico with co-teachers or relations.
She was a member of the Filipino Women's Club (Salinas), Monterey County Retired Teachers Association, Palompon Association USA, Filipino Catholic Association and Sacred Heart Alter Society.
She enjoyed being with her comadres and relatives singing Filipino folk songs and dancing at PAUSA fiestas.
She was preceded in death by her husband Tony, brothers Aureilo, Pete, Manuel, Felipe and sisters Josephine, and Milagros and survived by daughter Jerrie, (David Morrell) grandchildren Andrina and Arajenda, sons Richard and Kenneth, brother Dominador (Lourdes) and sister in law Blanca (Pete) plus many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held 5:00p.m. to 7:00p.m.Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, Ca. 93901
Rosary will be held at 7:00p.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Struve and Laporte Chapel.
Mass will be 9:30a.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church on the Lawn, 22 Stone Street, Salinas, Ca. 93901.
Burial to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 18200 Damian Way, Salinas, Ca. 93907.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Salinas Alliance on Aging, or Alzheimer's Association
of Monterey County.
