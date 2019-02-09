|
|
Jerry Carlsen
King City - Jerry Carlsen, 84, passed away Wednesday, January 30, 2019. Jerry descended from some of the early Salinas Danish families. Attending Salinas schools he ran track and graduated from Salinas High School in 1952. He began work in agriculture by working for uncles Jim Bardin and John Nissen and soon made his mark as a fieldman in lettuce production.
He was a longtime member of the Elk's Club in Salinas and a volunteer for the Salinas Rodeo,barbequing for the directors and was called upon by many in the Valley for his skills at the barbecue pit.
His passions included ranching, hunting, fishing and of course aviation. He often flew friends all over the west, but he equally enjoyed exploring back country roads by car. He leaves a multitude of young and old friends plus relatives scattered over Monterey County, California and the West. He could always be asked about events in the past and generally knew all that went on and who did what and when it occurred
He is survived by four children, Rodney Carlsen, Melanie Kennedy, Kim Richion and Carrie Carlsen, 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Memorial to follow in the Spring.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on Feb. 9, 2019