Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
(831) 424-0311
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
Jerry Dan McGee


1944 - 2019
Jerry Dan McGee Obituary
Jerry Dan McGee

Salinas - Jerry Dan McGee, born January 28, 1944 in Caddo, OK joined his Heavenly Father on the morning of November 28, 2019, at the age of 75, in Salinas, CA. He was proceded in death by his parents Walter and Mary (Ellis) McGee, twin sister Judith Ann Bacorn, and brothers, Walter and Johnny McGee.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Susan McGee of 54 years, two daughters, Debbie McGee-Williams (Melvin Williams, son-in-law), Patty Spellman and sister, Molly McGee. Along with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Debreena McGee (Joseph Momon Jr. & Brionna Momon), DeMour McGee, Christopher Donnay, DeJa Goodman (Jeremiah Goodman & Jayden Goodman), Daniel McGee, and Char Donnay.

His celebration of life will be held on January 28, 2020, location TBD.

Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.

Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Dec. 3 to Dec. 7, 2019
