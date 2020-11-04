1/
Jerry R. Schmidt
1934 - 2020
On Sunday October 25, 2020, Jerry Schmidt passed away surrounded by family at his home in Salinas at the age of 86. Jerry was born on September 13, 1934 in Salinas, CA to Raymond and Evelyn (Hatch) Schmidt. At the age of 19 Jerry married Wilma Birdsong. They raised two sons, Daniel and Robert. Jerry worked for many years as a supervisor at Spreckels Sugar. When the plant closed, Jerry went to work as a supervisor at Wrigleys Gum Factory in Santa Cruz. There he met his second wife Maureen Gumm. Jerry retired at the young age of 55.

Jerry had a passion for refinishing wood furniture. He would turn the most unattractive piece of furniture into a beautiful piece. He enjoyed trips to Chukchansi, yard work, walks, a good meal, Rocky Road ice cream and time with family. Jerry was a good man with a sense of humor, a level head and one you could count on for good advice.

Jerry was proceeded in death by his first wife Wilma, his second wife Maureen, his brothers Jack and Tom.
He is survived by his sons Daniel (Jennifer) Schmidt, Robert (Carolyn) Schmidt, his brother Bill and sister Pat. Four stepchildren, Debra, Deanna, Robin and David. Three grandchildren, Tiffany Schmidt, Shauna Schmidt and Bailey Jones. And one great grandchild, Hunter Schmidt. Jerry also leaves behind his friend Sally, who visited and helped him daily.

A special thanks to Pat Gregory, Jerry's sister. Pat was Jerry's caregiver during the final months of his life. Her loving care and lifetime bond gave Jerry peace, love and comfort until his passing.

A celebration of Jerry's life will be held at a later date.

Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com




Published in The Salinas Californian on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Struve and Laporte
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
(831) 424-0311
