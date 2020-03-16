|
Jerry Roland Gattis
Jerry Roland Gattis died peacefully at his home on March 3, 2020 in Jamestown, California at the age of 80. Jerry is survived by his grandchildren Eric Gattis, Krysta Bradley, Jeremy Gattis, Kassie Waffle, Rachel Stidem, and Matthew Gattis; his nieces Lisa McBride and Rochelle Rolandi; his nephews Andrew Gattis and Vincent Rolandi; his sisters-in-law Vicki Rolandi and Leanna Gattis; two great granddaughters and eight great grandsons. He is preceded in death by his wife Beverly Gattis of Jamestown; his brother Frank Gattis of Salinas; his sons Michael, Scott, and Timothy Gattis, all of Salinas; and his parents Elisabeth and Pascal Gattis of Salinas. He worked at Central Wholesale in Salinas for many years before retiring with his wife Beverly in Jamestown, where he spent the remainder of his years. Jerry was a loyal Bay Area sports and Nascar fan. At his request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to .
Published in The Salinas Californian from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020