|
|
Jesse Vasquez
Castroville - Jesse Vasquez, life long resident of Monterey County, passed away on May 17, 2019 peacefully at his home. He was born on September 14, 1954 in Arandas, Jalisco, Mexico and moved to the United States at the age of (5) five. Jesse retired after 42 years as a flexo-operator from Stone Container currently known as West Rock.
He was a member of Compass Church. He was a loving and dedicated husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather and friend. Jesse loved the Raiders, A's and Lakers. He was an avid car enthusiast and proud owner of a 1968 Camaro. He enjoyed going to car shows, drag races, swap meets and working on his yard. Jesse cherished having BBQ's and spending quality time with his family and will be missed tremendously.
Jesse is preceded in death by his parents, Guadalupe Vasquez (father) and Guadalupe Vasquez (mother).
Jesse is survived by his wife, Paula Vasquez, daughters, Monica Perales of Castroville, Sandy Vasquez-Alderate of Castroville, sons, Paul Rivera of Castroville and Jacob Rivera of Castroville. Jesse treasured his time with his 9 grandchildren. He is also survived by his 5 sisters, Maria Luz Ulloa of Venice, Antonia Sandoval of Castroville, Isabella Orozco of Castroville, Maria Mata of Castroville and Eva Carson of Castroville, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held in private.
Funeral Services will be held at Compass Church in Salinas 830 Padre Drive, Salinas, Ca. 93901 at 11:00am Friday, May 24, 2019.
Burial to follow at Castroville District Cemetery located in Moss Landing, Ca 95039.
Celebration of Life will be held at the Castroville Community Center at 11261 Crane St., Castroville, CA. 95012.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on May 22, 2019