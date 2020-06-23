Jessica Alexis (Mallari) Glynn
Jessica Alexis (Mallari) Glynn

Atascadero - Jessica Alexis (Mallari) Glynn was born November 9, 1981 in Salinas to Valerie Legault and Alex Mallari. After a lengthy illness, she passed away on June 20, 2020 surrounded by her family.

Jessica attended local schools until she moved to San Luis Obispo County. She was a graduate of Arroyo Grande High School and worked as the Customer Relations Supervisor for Native Trails in San Luis Obispo.

Jessica enjoyed outdoor activities such as bike riding, camping, and river rafting. Walking on the beach and watching sunsets brought her great joy. Time spent with her family, especially when she played Mahjongg with her cousins, was always fun. Her smile could light up a room, and she will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.

Jessica was predeceased by her father Alex and her maternal and paternal grandparents. She is survived by her husband, Grant; her mother, Valerie Legault and her stepmother, Joann Mallari. She is also survived by her brothers, Alex, Andrew, Justin, and Joshua. She leaves behind many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The family thanks Dr. Babak Litkouhi and the entire team at Stanford for Jessica's care and treatment.

Visitation will be Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with a Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. at Healey Mortuary, 405 N. Sanborn Road, Salinas, Ca 93905.

Funeral Mass will be Friday, June 26, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Madonna Del Sasso Church, 320 E. Laurel Drive, Salinas, Ca 93906.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance for the Rosary and Funeral Mass is by invitation only.

Following Mass her Burial will take place at Garden of Memories, 850 Abbott Street, Salinas, Ca 93901. All are welcome.

Memorial Donations may be made to Central Coast VNA Hospice Care, 45 Plaza Circle, Salinas, Ca 93901 or Stanford University Development Services, P.O. Box 20466, Stanford, Ca 94309-0466.

Online condolences may be made at www.healeymortuary.com






Published in The Salinas Californian from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Healey Mortuary and Crematory
405 North Sanborn Road
Salinas, CA 93905
(831) 424-1848
