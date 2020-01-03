|
Jesus "Muerto" Cortez
Salinas - Jesus "Muerto" Cortez, 71, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019. Born July 29, 1948 in Mexicali, Mexico, Jesus lived in Salinas for the past 37 years and worked as a field worker.
Jesus is survived by his wife of 52 years, Guadalupe Lopez, his daughter, Sonia Cortez, his sons, Jesus Cortez and Rodolfo Cortez. He also leaves his sisters, Enriqueta Cortez, Yolanda Cortez, and Obdulia Ramirez, along with 15 Grand Children, and 4 Great Grandchildren.
Jesus is preceded in death by his son, Gustavo Cortez, and 2 Grandchildren, Ruben Estrada and Emilia Armendariz-Cortez.
Visitation will be held at the Healey Mortuay, 405 N. Sanborn Rd., Salinas, Monday, January 6, 2020 from 1 - 9 PM.
A Rosary will be said, Monday at 6:00 PM at the Mortuary Chapel.
The Funeral Mass will be held, Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Christ the King Church at 10:00 AM.
Burial will follow at the Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 18200 Damian Way, Salinas.
For online condolences, please visit www.healeymortuary.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020