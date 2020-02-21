|
Jesus "Jesse" Tiscareno Jr.
Salinas - Jesus "Jesse" Tiscareno Jr., 44, of Salinas passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020.
Visitation will be 1:00p.m. to 6:00p.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis St. Salinas, CA. 93901.
Rosary will be 7:00p.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Madonna Del Sasso Church, 320 E. Laurel Drive, Salinas, CA. 93906.
Mass will be 10:00a.m. Friday, February 28, 2020 at Madonna Del Sasso Church, 320 E. Laurel Drive, Salinas, CA. 93906.
Burial to follow at Monterey City Cemetery, 798 Fremont Street, Monterey, CA. 93940.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020