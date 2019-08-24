|
Joan Mahoney
Salinas - Joan Mahoney 93 of Salinas died Tuesday, August 20, 2019. She was born June 19, 1926 in Illinois.
Joan was a longtime member & Eucharistic minister at St Angelus Church in Pacific Grove before moving to Salinas. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church, A member of the Catholic Daughters, A member of Pax Cristi, A 3rd order Franciscan.
She was a reporter for the San Francisco Chronicle (Women's page). Wrote for the Catholic newspaper for the Diocese of Oakland, and was Reporter of the Year while writing for the Observer for the Diocese of Monterey. While there reported on the opening of the Camaldolise Monastery south of Big Sur.
She went on the first English Women's Cursillo in San Francisco. She stood for the rights of the Barcerros. She was a loving Aunt and friend.
Predeceased by Marty Mahoney, spouse & Diane Huyett, sister.
Survived by a nephew and nieces.
Rosary will be held 7:00p.m. Monday, August 26, 2019 at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis St. Salinas, CA. 93901
Funeral Mass will be 9:30a.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church, 22 Stone St. Salinas, CA. 93901.
Burial to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 18200 Damian Way, Salinas, CA. 93907.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Published in The Salinas Californian on Aug. 24, 2019