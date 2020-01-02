Resources
Joanne (Carlsen) Crum

Los Gatos - September 28,1935 - December 29, 2019

Los Gatos - Joanne Crum, 84, passed away Sunday December 29, 2019

Joanne descended from some of the early Salinas Portuguese families.

She grew up in Salinas and attended Salinas Schools graduating from Salinas High School in 1952. Shortly thereafter, becoming a homemaker to her husband and four children.

She was a longtime lover of horses and the Salinas Rodeo and was Rodeo Queen in 1952.

Joanne loved reading and the Los Gatos Library, where she volunteered for years. Additionally, she enjoyed playing bridge, gardening and entertaining family and friends.

She leaves many friends from around the Central Coast area, as well as her 4 children, Rod Carlsen, Melanie Kennedy, Kim Richion, Carrie Carlsen, 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

She was later married to Don Crum. They loved to travel, exploring new places and meeting people along the way.

In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to Friends of the Los Gatos Library or the Terraces Benevolent Fund.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020
