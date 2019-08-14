|
|
JoAnne Swenson Martin
Salinas - On August 7th, 2019 our beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Cousin, Aunt and Friend left this life surrounded by her children and is now in the loving arms of our Savior. JoAnne Swenson Martin was born November 29, 1932. A lifetime resident of Salinas, she attended Salinas High School and Hartnell College. She married Charles Alsberge in 1952 and together had 6 children. She later married Eugene "Marty" Martin in 1973 and embraced 3 stepchildren.
Professionally, she co-founded Coast Carpet Installation Service. She enjoyed a long career as a medical receptionist working for her dear friend, Dr. Thomas O'Neil. She loved sharing her medical knowledge with anyone, which earned her the loving moniker Dr. JoAnne by her family.
Her keen sense of humor and endearing magnetism will be in the memory of anyone who knew her. JoAnne spent her entire life gathering with loved ones at the family cabin in Arroyo Seco. She and Marty also enjoyed time camping on their property in Klamath Falls, Oregon, vacationing in Hawaii, Lake Tahoe/Reno, and Branson and especially looked forward to their annual New Year's trip to Morro Bay. JoAnne had a lifelong love for animals including her beloved horse, Flash. Having passed this passion on to her children she often ended up with stray cats and dogs.
JoAnne was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Eugene "Marty" Martin, her son Walter Alsberge, her parents Walter and Bessie Swenson, and her sister Yvonne Alarid.
She is survived by daughters, Linda (Kevin) White of Aptos, Judy (David) Berry of Thousand Oaks, Lisa (Mark) McShane of Hollister, Carole Cook of Salinas and son, Jeff (Toni) Alsberge of Monterey. Her stepchildren include Mike (Susan) Martin, Debbie (Gerry) Giandominico and Cathy Campbell all of Sacramento. JoAnne had 10 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00PM on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, CA. 93901.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital Foundation, SPCA of Monterey County or you favorite charity.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on Aug. 14, 2019