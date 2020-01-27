|
Jobyna Beatrice Aledo, 84, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, January 26, 2020. A life long residence of Salinas, Jobyna was born April 1, 1935 in Salinas and was a homemaker.
She is survived by her daughters, Debra Aledo-Simpson and Elizabeth Aledo-Simpson, and her sons, Benjamin, Lucas, and Larry Aledo. She leaves a sister, Judy Arde, along with 30 grandchildren and 60 great grandchildren.
Jobyna was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin Acornes Aledo, and a daughter, Ethel Aledo-Gonzales.
Visitation will be held at the Healey Mortuary, 405 N. Sanborn Rd., Salinas on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Graveside Services will be held Thursday at 11:00 AM at Mission Memorial Park Cemetery, 1915 Ord Grove Avenue, Seaside, CA
Online condolences can be made to www.healeymortuary.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020