Joelle M.F. Wright
Salinas - Joelle M.F. Wright, her Sunrise was on November 27,1934 and Sunset was on November 24, 2019. She will now be reunited with her husband and son.
JOJO is survived by her children, Laurent, Christine, James and Delfina. She was blessed to have 7 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held Friday, December 6th for viewing from 1 to 9pm and her Funeral Service will be Saturday, December 7th at 11:00 am all at Healey Mortuary, 405 N. Sanborn Rd. To offer online condolences visit www.healeymortuary.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019