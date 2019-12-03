Services
Healey Mortuary and Crematory
405 North Sanborn Road
Salinas, CA 93905
(831) 424-1848
Resources
More Obituaries for Joelle Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joelle M.f. Wright

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joelle M.f. Wright Obituary
Joelle M.F. Wright

Salinas - Joelle M.F. Wright, her Sunrise was on November 27,1934 and Sunset was on November 24, 2019. She will now be reunited with her husband and son.

JOJO is survived by her children, Laurent, Christine, James and Delfina. She was blessed to have 7 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held Friday, December 6th for viewing from 1 to 9pm and her Funeral Service will be Saturday, December 7th at 11:00 am all at Healey Mortuary, 405 N. Sanborn Rd. To offer online condolences visit www.healeymortuary.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joelle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Healey Mortuary and Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -