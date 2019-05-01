|
|
John Aquitana Noble
Salinas - John Noble 54, of Salinas, Ca passed to the beautiful pink paisley sky peacefully on Wednesday, April 24th at Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital surrounded by the presence and spirit of his friends and family.
John was born in Fort Polk, Louisiana before his military family relocated to Fort Ord, eventually settling in Salinas where John resided for 52 years. He was a graduate of the 1982 class of Alisal High School and made many friends along his journey.
To say John was artistic in an understatement. He excelled in storytelling, drawing, and music. He was a natural musician but had an unworldly talent for playing the guitar. He'd play his guitar for anyone who would listen then go home and play just for himself. His soul bled of rock n roll and fusion jazz. He started playing music in Los Padres Elementary School and then moved on to the band at El Sausal Middle School playing in the drumline and experimenting with music with his brother Mike. By high school John and Mike played in many garage bands and continued playing until his untimely death. Some of his bands included: Solar Eclipse, Black Velvet, The Trip Foundation, The Free Radicals, The Noble-Steele Project and of course his solo fusion jazz work.
John is preceded in death by his father Artemio Noble. He is survived by mother, Avelina and his brother Michael Noble (Jen). He is also survived by his children Charvelle (Taylor), Marshall (Katie), Skyler and Sierra Noble and his three grandchildren, Ashley, Harrison and Charlotte.
Public Visitation on Monday April 29th, 2019 from 4 pm-9 pm at Healey Mortuary with formal celebration of life later this summer.
In lieu of Flowers, please consider donating to your local high school music and choir programs.
Published in The Salinas Californian on May 1, 2019