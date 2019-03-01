|
John Celeste Piini
Palm Springs - John Celeste Piini died in Palm Springs, CA on February 2, 2019.
He was born in Gonzales, CA on May 24, 1931 to Celeste and Filomena Piini. He was the youngest of six children and at 13 pounds, was the largest baby born in Monterey County at the time. His oldest brother, Aurelio, died before his birth. His sister and brothers, Catherine Bassetti, Joe, Enos, and Ernie Piini all preceded him in death.
He attended Gonzales High School and Hartnell College. He joined the army in hopes of seeing Europe, but instead spent his time in the southwestern desert and was part of the group assigned to the Nevada Test Site. During one nuclear test he was stationed inside of a tank 1 mile from the blast then had to walk into ground-zero right afterward. Apparently his tough-Swiss constitution wasn't too damaged, but he did suffer problems with his eyesight in later years as a result of the testing.
In 1957 he married Sherrie Garcia and they remained together for almost 62 years until his death. They lived in Salinas until 1999 then moved to Cathedral City, CA.
He had two sons; Mark of San Jose, and Thomas (Carin) of Salinas. He had two granddaughters and four great-grandchildren, but also was happy to claim two step-grandsons and two step-great-grandchildren.
He worked as a pole-setter, lineman, installer, and test-board operator for Pacific Bell until his retirement then ran a gardening business in Salinas for several years after that.
He was a devout Catholic and a 4th degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus.
He was a man of simplicity, enjoying working in his garden, building and remodeling, and most important to him was visiting with friends and family.
At this time, no services are firm, but there will likely be a memorial service this spring in Salinas.
Published in The Salinas Californian on Mar. 1, 2019