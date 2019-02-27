|
|
John D. Standley
Soledad -
John Dwane Standley, 80, longtime resident of Soledad, passed away on February 13, 2019 at his home. He was born on July 24, 1938 in Dodge City, Kansas. John had proudly served in the U.S. Army and then went on to work at the Correctional Training Facility in Soledad for many years and retired as Corrcetional Lieutenant. John will be missed by all who knew him and loved him.
Funeral Services with Military Honors will take place on March 1, 2019 11am at the Healey Mortuary 405 N. Sanborn Rd Salinas, CA 93905.
Cremation to follow services. Interment to take place at California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery in Seaside, CA, at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Healey Mortuary & Crematory/www.healeymortuary.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on Feb. 27, 2019