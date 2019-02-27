Services
Healey Mortuary and Crematory
405 North Sanborn Road
Salinas, CA 93905
(831) 424-1848
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Healey Mortuary and Crematory
405 North Sanborn Road
Salinas, CA 93905
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Standley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John D. Standley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John D. Standley Obituary
John D. Standley

Soledad -

John Dwane Standley, 80, longtime resident of Soledad, passed away on February 13, 2019 at his home. He was born on July 24, 1938 in Dodge City, Kansas. John had proudly served in the U.S. Army and then went on to work at the Correctional Training Facility in Soledad for many years and retired as Corrcetional Lieutenant. John will be missed by all who knew him and loved him.

Funeral Services with Military Honors will take place on March 1, 2019 11am at the Healey Mortuary 405 N. Sanborn Rd Salinas, CA 93905.

Cremation to follow services. Interment to take place at California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery in Seaside, CA, at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Healey Mortuary & Crematory/www.healeymortuary.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Healey Mortuary and Crematory
Download Now