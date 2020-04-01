Services
Alta Vista Mortuary
41 East Alisal Street
Salinas, CA 93901
(831) 424-9700
John J. Oliveira Obituary
Salinas - John Jorge Oliveira, 70, passed away in Salinas, California on Sunday, March 29, 2020. He was born April 23, 1949 to Joao Faustino and Maria Trindade Brasil Oliveira in Sao Jorge, Azores, Portugal.

He is survived by his wife Obdulia; daughter Sandy Amaral (Brian) of Spreckels; son Brian Oliveira (Jessica) of Salinas; 6 granddaughters Sariya, Jenise, Isabella, Cateleya, Gabriella, and Genevieve.

John served in the Portuguese military prior to immigrating to the United States in 1972. He worked in the Agricultural field, specifically greenhouses for over 35 years. He enjoyed landscaping and took pride in is own yard. His love of Soccer was infectious and he enjoyed watching Portuguese bullfights. His favorite color was red in support of his beloved Benefica team (Portuguese Soccer club).He loved spending time with his granddaughters. He will be deeply missed by his family.

Arrangements by Alta Vista Mortuary, 41 East Alisal Street; (831)424-9700

Online condolences: www.altavistamortuary.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Apr. 1 to Apr. 10, 2020
