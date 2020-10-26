1/1
John Joseph Gutierrez
John Joseph Gutierrez

Greenfield - John Joseph Gutierrez 53 of Greenfield passed away, Sunday, October 18, 2020. He was born on May 1, 1967, on the United States Army Base, Fort Ord. He graduated from Alisal High School and was the Class of 1985's Valedictorian. John went on to study at La Verne University and then Santa Clara University where he would go on to graduate from in 1990. Later that fall in 1990, he would marry Emma Elia Ochoa. In 1991, he was hired at Santa Rita Union School District where he would continue to be employed until his death. In 1995, he welcomed his first son, Josue Gutierrez. John would go on to father three more boys, Jesus, who was a stillbirth in 2002, Alejandro, born in 2004 and Emmanuel, born in 2006. He rose to the ranks as Vice Principal and later Principal at Gavilan View Middle School and Bolsa Knolls Middle School. He was Bolsa Knolls' original and only principal. In 2015, he welcomed his first granddaughter, Valerie Gutierrez, and his second, Penelope Gutierrez, in 2018. John lived a life that touched thousands over the years and will be missed greatly by his family, friends, and colleagues.

He is survived by his wife Emma, his three sons Josue, Alejandro, & Emmanuel, and his two granddaughters Valerie and Penelope.

Visitation will be held 1:00p.m. to 6:00p.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, CA. 93901.

Funeral Mass will be 1:30p.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church, 22 Stone Street, Salinas, CA. 93901.

Burial to follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery, 850 Abbott Street, Salinas, CA. 93901.

Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.

Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com






Published in The Salinas Californian from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
