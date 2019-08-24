Services
Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
(831) 424-0311
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
9:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
22 Stone Street
Salinas, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Hiserman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Leslie Hiserman Jr.


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Leslie Hiserman Jr. Obituary
John Leslie Hiserman Jr.

Salinas - John Leslie Hiserman Jr. 66 of Salinas. Johnny passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. He was born on May 24, 1953 in Salinas, CA.

Johnny was afflicted with cerebral palsy from birth, but he led a very full and active life.

He enjoyed travelling and visited many places, such as Seattle, and Mt. Rushmore. He toured the lower U.S. in a motorhome with his family. His favorite places by far, however, were Disneyland and Disney World.

Johnny also love to have regular visits with cousins, and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his father, John L. Hiserman Sr.

He is survived by his mother, Marian Hiserman of Salinas, sister, Carolyn Hiserman of Monterey,

Brother Tom (Debra) Hiserman of Salinas, niece, Heather Hiserman of Florida, nephews, Devin Hiserman of Salinas, Cameron Hiserman of Monterey, and aunt, Lorraine Diaz of Salinas.

Visitation will be held 5:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, CA. 93901.

Rosary will be 7:00p.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Struve and Laporte Chapel.

Funeral Mass will be 9:30a.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church, 22 Stone Street, Salinas, CA. 93901.

Burial to follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery, 850 Abbott Street, Salinas, CA. 93901.

Donations in Memory of Johnny can be made to Donor's Favorite Charity.

Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.

Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
Download Now