John Leslie Hiserman Jr.
Salinas - John Leslie Hiserman Jr. 66 of Salinas. Johnny passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. He was born on May 24, 1953 in Salinas, CA.
Johnny was afflicted with cerebral palsy from birth, but he led a very full and active life.
He enjoyed travelling and visited many places, such as Seattle, and Mt. Rushmore. He toured the lower U.S. in a motorhome with his family. His favorite places by far, however, were Disneyland and Disney World.
Johnny also love to have regular visits with cousins, and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his father, John L. Hiserman Sr.
He is survived by his mother, Marian Hiserman of Salinas, sister, Carolyn Hiserman of Monterey,
Brother Tom (Debra) Hiserman of Salinas, niece, Heather Hiserman of Florida, nephews, Devin Hiserman of Salinas, Cameron Hiserman of Monterey, and aunt, Lorraine Diaz of Salinas.
Visitation will be held 5:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, CA. 93901.
Rosary will be 7:00p.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Struve and Laporte Chapel.
Funeral Mass will be 9:30a.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church, 22 Stone Street, Salinas, CA. 93901.
Burial to follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery, 850 Abbott Street, Salinas, CA. 93901.
Donations in Memory of Johnny can be made to Donor's Favorite Charity.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on Aug. 24, 2019