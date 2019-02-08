Resources
John R. Hays, M.D.

Half Moon Bay - John Robert Hays, M.D., passed away at the age of 85 at his home in Half Moon Bay, California on January 30, 2019.

John was born on January 14, 1934 and spent most of his youth in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He received his Medical Degree and completed his Orthopedic Residency at the University of Pittsburgh. Prior to his Residency, he interned at Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California, where he also met his wife, Winetta Hanson. He enjoyed living and practicing orthopedics in Germany, Salinas and Mammoth Lakes, followed by retirement in Las Vegas and Half Moon Bay.

A highlight of his career was traveling with the U.S. Ski Team as their doctor. He was active in Rotary International in Salinas and Mammoth Lakes, and further volunteered his time to community events including the Mammoth Jazz Festival and the Mammoth Air Show. Driving race cars, flying, skiing, golfing, and building things were John's favorite pastimes. John's family will always remember his kid-at-heart spirit with his love of innovative gadgets, fireworks, cats, Dixieland jazz, and traveling.

John was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Winnie, daughters Judy (Jim Drobnick) and Linda (Dave Beach), and grandchildren Abigail and Morgan Drobnick.

For those who wish to send condolences, memorial donations may be made to his Hospice care team (pathwayshealth.org) or Peninsula Humane Society (phs-spca.org).
Published in The Salinas Californian on Feb. 8, 2019
