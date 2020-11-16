John Stephen "Steve" Moreno
Salinas - John Stephen "Steve" Moreno . age 69, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on November 12, 2020 at his home in Salinas, CA. Steve was the life partner of Christina Garcia.
Steve was born in Dos Palos, CA to Ralph and Jennie Moreno. His family eventually moved to Salinas, and he graduated from Alisal High School in 1969. Throughout his high school years he played football, and was a running back. He was hired by PG&E in 1971 and worked as a Machinist, and then a Gas Service Representative until his retirement in 2015. Steve received numerous awards and certifications throughout his career with PG&E including his 44 years of service plaque.
Steve loved traveling the country to watch Nascar Racing (Jimmie Johnson was his favorite driver), and was a die-hard Raiders fan. He enjoyed frequenting casinos and dancing to old school music with Tina, loved animals, and had an amazing sense of humor. But more than anything else, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, watching his grandchildren play sports, and having family gatherings at his place. He will be missed, along with his beautiful smile and laughter.
Steve is preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Jennie Moreno, and former spouse Veronica Moreno.
Steve is survived by his life partner Christina Garcia of Salinas, Children: John Moreno Jr of Phoenix AZ, Elizabeth Hernandez (Roger) of Gilroy CA, and Brandee Shaver (Daniel) of Salinas CA; Grandchildren: AJ, Ethan, Zoey and Avery. Brothers: Robert Moreno (Margie) of Salinas CA, Richard Moreno of Salinas CA, and Edward Moreno of Yuma AZ. Sisters: Rachel Guerrero of Yuma AZ, Sylvia Ortiz of Salinas CA, Marcella Chavez (Lalo) of Whittier CA, and JoAnne Aguirre of Soledad CA, and a host of beloved cousins, nephews and nieces.
Visitation/viewing will be on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas CA, 93901 between 12-5pm. (A private burial will take place at Garden of Memories.)
For those who may be considering sending flowers, cards, etc. Our dad was a big supporter of the SPCA and so local donations in his name would be appreciated. Flowers may be sent to Struve & Laporte Chapel on the morning of Wednesday, Nov 18. Cards may be dropped off at the viewing on Wednesday afternoon, or mailed to Moreno Family, 110 W. Alvin Drive Apt B, Salinas CA 93906. Thank you to all for your love and support!!!
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com