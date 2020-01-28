|
John William (Bill) LeLievre
John William LeLievre crossed over in his home with his family by his side January 14, 2020. Bill was born in San Francisco January 2nd 1941. He later resided in San Carlos, Ca and moved with his family to Salinas, Ca in 1946. He was a 1960 graduate of Salinas High School and served in the U.S. Navy aboard U.S.S. Coral Sea. Bill was the owner of Salinas Heating and Sheet Metal for 35 years, a family owned business. He belonged to the Salinas Elks, Native sons of the Golden West #132, Monterey Bay area sheet metal contractors Assoc., Gold Coast Rods, Local 104 sheet metal union, California waterfowl, and Sons in Retirement Inc. Branch #136 in Sonora, Ca.
Bill loved Golf, car shows, and sprint car racing. Travelling was a passion he enjoyed with his children, friends, family and Louise. 'Wild Bill" Known to family and friends was a cancer warrior, his generous, courageous, and creative spirit was felt by everyone who knew him. He was a loving Dad that gave comfort and reassurance that he had a wonderful life. The lifetime of memories and family history stories he shared throughout our lives will remain in our hearts and we will miss him forever.
He is survived by his partner Louise Battaglia, Son Chuck (Betty) LeLievre, Daughter Carri LeLievre. Grandchildren Austen Heitz, CJ (Kasey) LeLievre, Cody (Jenn) LeLievre, Christen (Orie) Potter, Carly LeLievre. Greatgrandchildren Claire, Collin, Chloe, Cody Jr., and Caylee LeLievre. Beloved nieces and nephews Terri Haag, Mary Scarr, Chris LeLievre, and Wendi Yeater. Chuck Bozzo and Dino Bozzo. Beloved Sister-in-Law Sue LeLievre, Cousin Dick Hunter, and Dave Turnball.
He joins in heaven Sister Joan Bozzo, Brother Chuck LeLievre, Brother-in-law Junior Bozzo, Michael, Colton, Amanda, Richard and all of his loved ones before him.
Special thank you to Adventist Health Hospice in Sonora, Diana J. White Cancer Institute in Sonora, Betty LeLievre, and to all of our Family and Friends who helped him through his Journey.
A private service will be held at a later date. Arrangements Terzich & Wilson, Sonora, Ca.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020