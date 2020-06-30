Johnny Lawrence Violini
Gonzales - Johnny Violini 91, passed away late in the evening of June 26th, at home in Gonzales from natural causes. Johnny was born October 9th, 1928 in Salinas, California, the eldest of two sons born to Swiss immigrants John & Mary Violini.
Johnny spent most of his life farming the stretch of valley between Gonzales & Soledad with his brother Henry. While farming a variety of produce in the "Salad Bowl of the World" the family was well known for asparagus. As his sons Kirk & Brian took over farming he was able to do what he really loved which was use his bulldozer in the hills above Gonzales maintaining the roads on the family's hunting ranch or flying his helicopter around the valley. Johnny was a skilled marksman and held many NRA Lifetime Master & national record certificates for various types of rifles and distances. A proud Swiss, he was able to take his grandchildren Justin & Kori on their first trip abroad to visit their ancestral home. Later in life if you ever needed to find him you knew you could go to La Plaza Bakery in Gonzales every morning where he would sit for hours over coffee & the newspaper with friends like Tondé Alarid, Hank Corda & Gene Deleissegues.
Johnny is preceded in death by & will be buried in Gonzales next to his wife, Anna Violini.
He is survived by his brother, sons, grandchildren, great-grandson & long-time partner Victoria St. Claire.
A private service and burial will be held on Friday. The family intends to have a celebration of life for his birthday in October as Johnny's wishes were to have a polenta & stew feed for friends & family.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.