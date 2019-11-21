Services
Healey Mortuary and Crematory
405 North Sanborn Road
Salinas, CA 93905
(831) 424-1848
Resources
More Obituaries for Johnny Robles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johnny Robles

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Johnny Robles Obituary
Johnny Robles

Salinas - Johnny (Ponic) Robles Jr. 62, was granted his angel wings on Thursday, November 14, 2019. He was born August 27, 1957 in Salinas. His final days were spent surrounded by family by his side. The Robles family would like to share that although Johnny suffer medical problems, he gave us all such courage and hope and reminded us the preciousness of life. He loved music, cars and his family. Johnny had many accomplishments, in his life. One being serving the Army National Guard for 11 years. And the biggest being a father to his 5 beautiful children, Fina, Monique, Delbert, Eric and Reuben and their spouses; plus 9 grandchildren, the loves of his life.

Johnny is also survived by his mother, Frances De La Rosa, and his sisters, Rosie, Lorraine, and Virginia. And his two brothers, Jerry and Albert. Their spouses and many nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind many special friendships he bonded throughout his short yet memorable life.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Reuben and Danny, and his father John Robles, Sr.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 1 - 9 PM at the Healey Mortuary, 405 N. Sanborn Rd., Salinas

Rosary will be heldTuesday at 7 PM at the Mortuary Chapel.

Celebration of the Funeral Mass will be held, Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Refuge Church in Castroville. Burial will follow at the Castroville Cemetery in Moss Landing. To share condolences, please visit www.healeymortary.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Johnny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Healey Mortuary and Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -