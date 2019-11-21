|
|
Johnny Robles
Salinas - Johnny (Ponic) Robles Jr. 62, was granted his angel wings on Thursday, November 14, 2019. He was born August 27, 1957 in Salinas. His final days were spent surrounded by family by his side. The Robles family would like to share that although Johnny suffer medical problems, he gave us all such courage and hope and reminded us the preciousness of life. He loved music, cars and his family. Johnny had many accomplishments, in his life. One being serving the Army National Guard for 11 years. And the biggest being a father to his 5 beautiful children, Fina, Monique, Delbert, Eric and Reuben and their spouses; plus 9 grandchildren, the loves of his life.
Johnny is also survived by his mother, Frances De La Rosa, and his sisters, Rosie, Lorraine, and Virginia. And his two brothers, Jerry and Albert. Their spouses and many nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind many special friendships he bonded throughout his short yet memorable life.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Reuben and Danny, and his father John Robles, Sr.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 1 - 9 PM at the Healey Mortuary, 405 N. Sanborn Rd., Salinas
Rosary will be heldTuesday at 7 PM at the Mortuary Chapel.
Celebration of the Funeral Mass will be held, Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Refuge Church in Castroville. Burial will follow at the Castroville Cemetery in Moss Landing. To share condolences, please visit www.healeymortary.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019