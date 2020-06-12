Jonathan W. Colbert
Jonathan W. Colbert

Royal Oaks - Jonathan Winchester Colbert also went by the nickname "Jonny Juice". He was born December 11, 1963 and passed June 6, 2020. He was born in Fresno Ca. and his family moved to Salinas when he was 3. He went to North County High School the first year it opened, and was a Prunedale boy ever since. He was a mechanic, who loved cars, working on bikes, racing and going to Pismo Beach.

He is survived by his wife, Gidget, of 28 years; his daughter, Ashley Bollinger; his grandson, Dean Winchester; his father, Lewis; his sisters, Katrina and Regina; his brothers, Lewis and Reggie; and many nieces and nephews.

Due to current circumstances a Celebration of Life will be announced and held at a later date.

He was loved dearly and will be greatly missed.






Published in The Salinas Californian from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Healey Mortuary and Crematory
405 North Sanborn Road
Salinas, CA 93905
(831) 424-1848
