Healey Mortuary and Crematory
405 North Sanborn Road
Salinas, CA 93905
(831) 424-1848
Jose H. Abundis


1933 - 2019
Jose H. Abundis Obituary
Jose H. Abundis

Salinas - Jose H. Abundis, 86 of Salinas passed away on July 18, 2019. He was born in Leon Guanajuato Mexico on April 25, 1933, and was a long time resident of Salinas.

He is preceded by his daughter Teresa Moreno, sons Fernando and Jose Abundis. Jose is survived by his wife Maria Dolores Abundis, daughters Alicia Moreno, Sally Leal, Maggie Gutierrez, Dolores Abundis, sons Juan Abundis and Jose Abundis Jr., brothers Eluterio Abundis, and Juan Mejia, and sister Lupita Barrera, and by numerous family members and friends.

Visitation will be held on Thursday July 25, 2019 from 1-9 pm at Healey Mortuary 405 N. Sanborn Rd. Salinas, CA 93905. Rosary will begin at 7pm.

Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 am on Friday on July 26, 2019 at St. Mary of the Nativity Church 424 Towt St., Salinas CA. 93905. Burial to follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery 850 Abbott St., Salinas, CA. 93901.
Published in The Salinas Californian on July 24, 2019
