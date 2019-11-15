Resources
Jose I. Sandoval

Jose I. Sandoval Obituary
Jose I. Sandoval

Gonzales - Jose Isabel Sandoval, age 75, died in Salinas, CA, on Wednesday, November 13th, 2019 of natural causes. Born in Yahualica, Jalisco, Mexico, he settled in Gonzales, CA for over 50 years. He worked at Oreggia Farms until he retired.

He is survived by his wife, Francisca Sandoval, and seven children, Victor, Ana, Juan, Luis, Susana, Jose Jr, Miguel and his 10 beautiful grandchildren.

Viewing will begin at 5:00pm with the Rosary starting at 6:00 p.m., Sunday, November 17th, at St. Theodore's Catholic Church located at 116 South Belden Street, Gonzales, CA.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00am on Monday, November 18th with burial immediately to follow. Relatives and friends are welcome at the service and the reception at the St. Theodore's Church hall starting at 12:30pm.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019
