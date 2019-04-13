|
|
Jose Miguel Gamboa Gonzalez
Salinas - Jose Miguel Gamboa Gonzalez, 75, of Salinas CA, passed away on April 10, 2019.
Jose Miguel was born in Canelas, Durango Mexico to Paula and Vidal Gonzalez on March 19, 1944. He was married to Amelia Rodriguez Gonzalez. They emigrated from Mexico to start their family. He worked as a laborer in the agricultural fields of the Salinas Valley for over 40 years. He was a hardworking man, who with his wife, raised 6 kids who all went on to become individual successes through his example. He enjoyed spending time with his family, working in his garden, and helping take care of his many grandkids and great-grandkids.
He is survived by his wife Amelia and his 6 children: Martin (Jennifer), Gabriel (Kimberlee), Jose Miguel Jr.(Angelica), Sonia (Victor), Angel (Stephanie), and Cesar (Haide), 15 Grandchildren, and 6 great-Grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Wed. April 17th from 1pm -9pm with a Rosary service at 7pm at Healey Mortuary Chapel. On Thurs. April 18th a Funeral will take place at 10am also at Healey Mortuary Chapel with a reception to follow. To offer online condolences visit www.healeymortuary.com.
Published in The Salinas Californian on Apr. 13, 2019