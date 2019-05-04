Services
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Healey Mortuary
405 North Sanborn Road
Salinas, CA
Memorial Mass
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Josefina Sandoval "Jojo" Fabros Jr.


1957 - 2019
Josefina Sandoval "Jojo" Fabros Jr. Obituary
Josefina "Jojo" Sandoval Fabros, Jr

Salinas - Josefina "Jojo" Sandoval Fabros, Jr. was born on April 1, 1957 and died on April 15, 2019. She is the daughter of Alex and Josefina Fabros who preceded her in death. She will be laid to rest beside her parents at the Garden of Memories on 9 May 2019. She attended Salinas schools and UC Santa Cruz. She was artistic, enjoyed music, wrote poetry and songs, and played the guitar. Before the start of her long illness, she was the joy of our family, and we learned how brave she was to struggle in her own way to fight the undefeatable battle she faced throughout her life. She is survived by her brothers Alex and Ron and her sister Lillian and her cousins Celso, Lady B, Maria, Eric, Perfecto, Ray, and Sergio, She was the loving aunt to Alexandra, Allan, Emily, Jazzmyn, Jennifer, Katherine, Lance, Melody, Michelle, Minuet, Rex, Rochelle, and Shane.

The family would like to thank Medical Hill Healthcare and their caring staff for the loving care and friendship they shared with Jojo in the final stages of her life.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 8th from 1-9pm at Healey Mortuary in Salinas. A mass will be held in her memory on Thursday morning May 9th at 10:00 am at Sacred Heart Church followed by burial at Garden of Memories.
Published in The Salinas Californian on May 4, 2019
