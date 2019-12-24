|
|
Joseph "Joe" Castillo
Salinas - Joseph "Joe" Castillo, age 92, passed away on Wednesday December 18, 2019 in Salinas California surrounded by loved ones. Joe was married to Chila Castillo for close to 70 years.
He was born in Richmond, Missouri on March 13, 1928 to Teodula and Pedro Castillo. He served in the U.S. Navy and then moved to Gonzales, California in 1940 where he met his wife Cecilia Castillo. They settled In Salinas, California in 1959.
Joe's professional ventures started at Eckel produce, Interharvest, Maggio's and Cream of the Crop where he eventually retired after 40 years of hard work, passion and dedication. He was a master welder and enjoyed working on his 56 Chevrolet truck with all the boys in his family. Joe was always there with open arms, he enjoyed having friends and family over for a cup of coffee, watching his John Wayne westerns, Kansas City Chiefs football games, and favorite tv shows with his wife.
He is survived by his daughters Lupe and Penny Castillo, Grandchildren, Stephen Duran, Anthony Valdez, Billie-Rose Reid, Teresa Castillo, Corrina Castillo, Brandon Castillo Great Grandchildren Krystal Valdez, Kailee Valdez, Alexis Valdez, Geniva Castillo, and Addyson Castillo and many more nephews and nieces from the Castillo, Valdez, Longoria and Celaya families. He was preceded in death by his wife, Cecilia Castillo, sons Kenneth and Joseph Castillo and his grandson Kenneth Valdez.
We would like to thank VNA and Hospice for their services in the care of the Castillo family.
Memorial services will take place at 7p.m. at the Healey Mortuary in Salinas, California on Friday December 27, 2019. All are invited to attend!
Published in The Salinas Californian from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019