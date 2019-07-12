|
Joseph E. Martinez
Salinas - Joseph Emil Martinez, 79, of Salinas, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019 after enduring several years of heart and kidney failure. He was born on July 7, 1939 in Walsenburg, Colorado.
Joe was raised along with his 6 siblings in Colorado and joined the Peace Corps in 1966. He was sent to Santiago, Chile, where he met and married the love of his life, Loreto Martinez. He and his young family moved to Salinas in 1970 upon finishing his Masters in Counseling from the University of Northern Colorado. He moved to Salinas where he came for the position of Guidance Counselor at Hartnell College. He worked there his entire life, and shared many accomplishments alongside his lifelong friends and colleagues. Among one of their many accomplishments was creating the first ESL program at the college. He thoroughly enjoyed working with young people, encouraging them on in their studies and sharing much joy in their accomplishments.
Joe is survived by his wife of 51 years, Loreto Martinez, his two children Anamaria and Cristian, as well as his two grandchildren Sofia and Angelo.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Lincoln Ave Presbyterian Church, 536 Lincoln Avenue, Salinas, CA 93901
In lieu of flowers, donations to Lincoln Avenue Presbyterian Church or Hartnell Foundation are appreciated.
Published in The Salinas Californian on July 12, 2019