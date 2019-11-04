|
|
Joseph J. Domenighini
New Plymouth, ID - Joseph J. Domenighini passed away at his home in New Plymouth, ID.. Joe was a native son of Salinas, CA. he was born in 1931 to Albert and Camilla Domenighini (deceased). Joe graduated from Salinas High School in 1950. Afterwards he joined the Navy serving in the Korean War. After his service time in the Navy he returned home to continue working on the family dairy. In April 1961 Joe meet and married his wife Martha (Duncan) and they enjoyed 58 years of marriage before his passing. Joe leaves behind a wife, 2 sons and their wives Jim (Ruth) and Kevin (Wendy), as well as 6 grandchildren.
Joe retired as a mechanic at the age of 77 after which he moved with his family to Idaho. He belonged to the Native Sons of the Golden West and the Phi Dels. Some of his favorite activities or hobbies was riding motorcycles, playing slot machines and most anything dealing with the outdoors.
Dakan Funeral home in Caldwell, ID., handled the funeral arrangements. At a later date his ashes will be released.
If you would like to make any donations in his honor those can be done to the Heart & Home Hospice 1100 NW12th St Fruitland ID 83619.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019