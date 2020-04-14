|
Joseph Lloyd Vierra Jr.
Salinas - Joseph Lloyd Vierra Jr. passed away on April 4, 2020 after a lengthy illness. He was born in Gustine, CA. on August 27, 1954 to Joseph L. Vierra and Olivia Vierra (Silveira). He attended Our Lady of Miracles Parochial School and graduated from Gustine High School in 1972. Joe furthered his education at Modesto Junior College, West Hills Community College, and received a bachelors from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo with a degree in Crop Science.
Joe was raised on the family dairy farm where he developed a strong work ethic. He participated and was quite active in 4-H and Future Farmers of America. He won numerous awards at the county fairs with his livestock.
Joe had a knack for comedy, and could keep family and friends laughing for hours mimicking celebrities, politicians, and sports figures. His impersonation of Howard Cosell was legendary.
Joe was a longtime employee of Home Depot. He absolutely loved his work, and received numerous awards and accolades for his work in sales. He will be sorely missed by his colleagues and customers at the Salinas store.
Joe lived his life as a devout Catholic, serving as an altar boy in his youth. He prayed the rosary daily an gave his time to charitable causes.
He is survived by his three siblings, brother, Michael (Anne), sisters Rosanne and Bernadette, and one niece Margaret.
The family will have a celebration of Joe's life later this summer at a date to be determined.
Donation can be made to Confidence Pregnancy Center, 780 East Romie Lane Suite C, Salinas, CA. 93901 or Guadalupe Pregnancy Outreach, P.O. BOX 0398, Watsonville, CA. 95077.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020