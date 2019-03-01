|
|
Joseph Sanchez
Salinas - August 24, 1950- February 22, 2019
On February 22, 2019 at 9:40 am Joseph Sanchez went home to be with the Lord. He has joined his Father, Mother, brothers and sisters who have gone before him and who he dearly missed. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Leilani, who never left his side. His children, Asuncion and Erika Rodriguez, Tiffany and Jason Schmuckle and Anthony and Anita Sanchez and his 13 grandchildren, Tatiana, Makayla, Eric, Kailani and Jazzi Rodriguez, Destiny, Devon and Draedon Bone, Ayana and Alexis Sanchez, and Carson, Cameron and Colin Schmuckle. Joseph lived a full life. He was drafted into the Vietnam War where he served as a Private First class and a Sniper Specialist, eventually earning 2 bronze star medals. He came home to marry the love of his life, Leilani, and was a meat cutter for 30 years providing for his family. In that time he was also a big part of the Christian Ministry and became a pastor of The Vineyard Christian Fellowship. Joseph's biggest contribution to this world was the number of lives he was able to lead to the Lord and help so many that were lost. He was a leader, a teacher, a friend, a warrior, a father and a true example of God's love and grace. His light shone everywhere he went. He will be dearly missed and knowing that he is with the Lord and no longer in pain, provides us comfort that we will see him in again in Paradise. Until we meet again, we love you and your legacy will live on through us and the Love of God will always be given to those in need because of you. A Celebration of Life will be held at Compass Church (the red brick one) at 830 Padre Dr in Salinas, Saturday March 2, 2019 at noon.
Published in The Salinas Californian on Mar. 1, 2019