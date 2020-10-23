1/1
Joseph Thomas Melendrez
Joseph Thomas Melendrez

Joseph Thomas Melendrez, 71 passed away on October 21, 2020 surrounded by family and loved ones. He was born on November 24, 1948.

He is survived by his wife Petra Melendrez, daughter Imogene Villa (Michael Villa), son Thomas Melendrez, two sisters and two brothers. Joseph had 4 grandchildren Brittanee Villa (Javier Trujillo), Jakub Melendrez, Thomas Jr. Melendrez, Johnathan Melendrez and one great-grandson Joshua Trujillo.

Joseph Melendrez is preceded in death by his parents Jose (Pepe) and Carmen Melendrez, sister and brother.

Joseph was a welder by trade and loved to weld in his spare time to create original art pieces. He loved spending time with his family and will be truly missed.

Funeral services will be held Monday, October 26, 2020 at Our Lady of Solitude in Soledad. Services will begin at 10:00 am.

Arrangements by Woodyard Funeral Home, 395 East St, Soledad (831) 678-9100 WoodyardFuneralHome.com




Published in The Salinas Californian from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
WOODYARD FUNERAL HOME - Soledad
395 East Street
Soledad, CA 93960
831-678-9100
