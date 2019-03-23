Services
Salinas - Joyce Maureen Gomes, died peacefully on March 17, 2019, surrounded by her loving children. Her family and friends will miss her terribly, but we know that after a full and blessed life on earth she was ready to move to her final resting place. Joyce was born in Rockhampton, Australia, on October 6, 1923. She met our dad during World War II, after it ended she immigrated to the United States to marry him and raise a family in Hollister, California. They moved to Monterey County in 1967 and made that their home for over 50 years.

Joyce is preceded in death by her loving husband Frank Gomes, Sr., her loving son Frank Gomes, Jr. and her loving grandson Evan Gomes.

She is survived by her sister, Clare Carroll, Brisbane, Australia, her brother, John Nilsson of Noosa Australia; her children, Maureen Gomes Lyon (David) of Pebble Beach, Terry Pearson of Salinas, Christine Gomes Bellone, Salinas, Stephen John Gomes of Gig Harbor, Washington, and Clare Gomes Gist (Butch) of Tulare. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

We are having a private family service for our Mom, however, if you wish to remember her further, we are suggesting that donations be made in Memory of Joyce Gomes, to the Central Coast Veterans Cemetery (CCCVC) Endowment Fund, 2900 Parker Flats Rd. Seaside, Ca. 93955

Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.

Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on Mar. 23, 2019
