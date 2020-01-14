Resources
Joyce Plaskett

Joyce Plaskett Obituary
Joyce Plaskett

Woodland - Joyce Plaskett, 73, of Woodland, California died January 8, 2020, with her son and sister by her side.

She was born to James and Phyllis Plaskett in 1946 in King City, California. Joyce graduated from North Salinas High School in 1964 and received her Associates Degree from Hartnell College later in life.

Joyce worked for the City of Salinas in the Public Works Department and later as the Deputy City Clerk. She then worked for the President of Hartnell College before becoming an Inn Keeper in Columbia, California. Joyce returned to Salinas and Hartnell College, retiring from the Regional Health Occupations Resource Center.

Joyce loved animals and was a fur Mom to Max, Smokey, Brea and Bella. She also loved to travel and in her earlier years she was an avid bowler and single-ski water-skier.

She settled in Woodland, California to enjoy the warmer climate. Joyce is survived by her son, George Beach Jr (Kevin Le), of Reno, Nevada; her sister, Faye McCaskill (Gary) of Woodland, California; her brother, Gene Plaskett (Gwen), of Greenfield, California. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and grand-nieces/nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 25th at 11:00 am at the Willow Oak Park Hall in Woodland, California. A light reception will immediately follow

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Yolo County SPCA or Woodland United Fellowship.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
