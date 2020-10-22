Joyce Solazzi
Salinas - Joyce Solazzi passed away peacefully on October 13, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was a loving Wife, Mother, Grammy, Auntie, and Friend. Her love of music enveloped every day of her life: she had a song for every situation. Her lifelong joy was to teach children, seniors, and any age in between to sing. She was an occasional camper, avid bowler, and Campfire Girl leader.
Joyce, the youngest of Paul and Vera Laing's four children, was born on December 15, 1932 in Chariton, Iowa.
She earned her bachelor's degree in Music from Eastern New Mexico University in just three years, graduating in 1953. That same year, she was hired by the Salinas City Elementary District as a music teacher. Here, she met and married the love of her life Bob Solazzi in 1956; they shared a passion for music and education. In 1959, Joyce became a proud mother to their daughter Karen Jo (Rutledge) and, years later, became a loving and supportive Mother-in-law to Rick (Rutledge).
Joyce started her career teaching in elementary schools, but in 1964, she moved on to lead choirs and musicals at Palma and Notre Dame High Schools. In the 1970's Joyce led the High School Choir at First Presbyterian church, taking teenagers on Easter Choir Tours across California.
Her love of music led her to found The Senior Singers—a choir for singers over the age of 50. For more than 20 years, Senior Singers performed at nursing homes and businesses around Monterey County. Compassionate, she especially was mindful to go to nursing homes to bring a little joy to those that lived there. Their concerts were at Christmas time and Memorial Day each year.
Most of her summers were spent with her husband, family and friends at their Donner Lake cabin. Playful, she loved to entertain; she'd whip up a lemon cake or cook an artichoke for whomever dropped by. Our hearts are heavy as we say goodbye to this dear woman. But, we are certain that she is now directing a choir of angels in Heaven.
She is survived by her only child, Karen (Rick). Joyce is "Grammy" to Christine, Sarah, Jayden, Mckenzie, Abigail, Declan, Neveyah, and Elijah. She is "Auntie Joyce" to numerous nieces, nephews and neighbors.
There will be a visitation style celebration of Joyce's life on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel (41 W. San Luis St., Salinas) from 1-3pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to: "Senior Singers" (c/o Karen Towle),1166 San Mateo Drive, Salinas, Ca 93901.
