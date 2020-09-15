Juan M. Torres Garcia
Elk Grove - Juan M. Torres Garcia, aka, John Torres, 74, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020. John was born September 5, 1945 in GTO Mexico to Claudio Torres and Ma. Paz Garcia Torres. John worked several years as a SUPERVISOR, for The Spreckels Sugar Refinery until its closing. He also worked in the trades of Construction while relocating to Reno, NV until retiring in Elk Grove CA. He volunteered at Bingo and there he met his wife, Gloria Tapia Torres. They later joined in marriage and together shared a loving family. John was a devoted Catholic. He loved listening to his Mexican Music and always shared his childhood stories. His personality was One of Kind and John made friends with just about anyone he would meet walking by. John had a love for Fishing, taking walks, going to Casinos especially his favorite Western Village. and taking his Great Grandson little Julian (Button) to School, playing with La Bollita or laughing with Nathan y Reyna. John will be missed by us All.
John is survived by his wife Reina Gloria Tapia Torres, Sisters; Lucina Valdez of El Centro and Rebecca Torres Garcia and a brother Jaime Torres Garcia. Daughters; Angie, Janie and Veronica Torres of Salinas, Tiffany Revilllas and Valerie Revillas of Salinas, Chris Revillas and Mariah Saguil of Elk Grove, Several Grandchildren, great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, friends and family.
Services for John as follows: Holy Trinity Church 27 S. El Camino Real Greenfield Friday, September 18, 2020; Viewing 8:30am - 9:00am; Rosary 9 am; Funeral Mass 10am
Burial to follow at Greenfield Cemetery
In lieu of flowers, Donations may be sent directly to: Alta Vista Mortuary, 41 E. Alisal Street, Salinas, CA 93901 831-424-9700
Online condolences: www.altavistamortuary.com