1/1
Juan M. Torres Garcia
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Juan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Juan M. Torres Garcia

Elk Grove - Juan M. Torres Garcia, aka, John Torres, 74, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020. John was born September 5, 1945 in GTO Mexico to Claudio Torres and Ma. Paz Garcia Torres. John worked several years as a SUPERVISOR, for The Spreckels Sugar Refinery until its closing. He also worked in the trades of Construction while relocating to Reno, NV until retiring in Elk Grove CA. He volunteered at Bingo and there he met his wife, Gloria Tapia Torres. They later joined in marriage and together shared a loving family. John was a devoted Catholic. He loved listening to his Mexican Music and always shared his childhood stories. His personality was One of Kind and John made friends with just about anyone he would meet walking by. John had a love for Fishing, taking walks, going to Casinos especially his favorite Western Village. and taking his Great Grandson little Julian (Button) to School, playing with La Bollita or laughing with Nathan y Reyna. John will be missed by us All.

John is survived by his wife Reina Gloria Tapia Torres, Sisters; Lucina Valdez of El Centro and Rebecca Torres Garcia and a brother Jaime Torres Garcia. Daughters; Angie, Janie and Veronica Torres of Salinas, Tiffany Revilllas and Valerie Revillas of Salinas, Chris Revillas and Mariah Saguil of Elk Grove, Several Grandchildren, great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, friends and family.

Services for John as follows: Holy Trinity Church 27 S. El Camino Real Greenfield Friday, September 18, 2020; Viewing 8:30am - 9:00am; Rosary 9 am; Funeral Mass 10am

Burial to follow at Greenfield Cemetery

In lieu of flowers, Donations may be sent directly to: Alta Vista Mortuary, 41 E. Alisal Street, Salinas, CA 93901 831-424-9700

Online condolences: www.altavistamortuary.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alta Vista Mortuary
41 East Alisal Street
Salinas, CA 93901
(831) 424-9700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Alta Vista Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 15, 2020
Our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Alta Vista Mortuary
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved